Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the January 14th total of 508,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ELLXF remained flat at $$0.19 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,293. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. Elixinol Global has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.46.

Elixinol Global Company Profile

Elixinol Global Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial hemp-based dietary supplements and skincare products in the Americas, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company distributes hemp-derived cannabidiol products under the Elixinol brand. It also acts as a wholesaler, retailer, manufacturer, and exporter of hemp food; offers hemp seeds, hemp protein, hemp oil, and hemp flour; and hemp-based Sativa skincare range, as well as grounded plant based burger range.

