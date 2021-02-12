Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,722,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Elite Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,192. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of proprietary orally administered controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products.

