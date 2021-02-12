Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $195.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LLY. Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $202.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.90. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

