Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Element Solutions for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been stable over the past month. The company's cost-reduction actions are likely to lend support to its bottom line. Moreover, Element Solutions is focused on growing through strategic acquisitions. Contributions from acquisitions are expected to drive sales. The divestiture of Agricultural Solutions unit has also made the company a proprietary formulator of differentiated specialty chemical solutions. The company is also committed to boosting shareholder returns. However, prevailing softness in automotive and industrial markets is likely to remain a headwind over the near term. The company is also seeing weakness in graphics and energy. The impacts of the coronavirus outbreak on the company’s circuitry business are other concerns.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of ESI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.87. 11,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,643. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

