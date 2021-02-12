Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given Buy Rating by Benchmark Analysts

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has $177.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock, up from $171.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EA. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $147.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.97.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,931. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,927 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $92,195,000 after buying an additional 679,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $74,388,000 after buying an additional 649,316 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

