Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,050

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 739.36 ($9.66).

Shares of ECM stock opened at GBX 995.50 ($13.01) on Tuesday. Electrocomponents plc has a 12 month low of GBX 397.30 ($5.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 995.50 ($13.01). The stock has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 908.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 780.41.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

