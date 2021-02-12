Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Stock Position Reduced by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,908 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGO opened at $13.03 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18.

A number of research firms have commented on EGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CSFB set a $13.00 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

