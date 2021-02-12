eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.09. 1,120,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $404.86 million, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Get eGain alerts:

In related news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $289,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.