Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.62-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.73. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 2.62-2.82 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $33.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.
In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.