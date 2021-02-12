Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.62-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.73. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.62-2.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $33.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

EPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

