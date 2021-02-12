Eddy W. Hartenstein Sells 530 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eddy W. Hartenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $230,989.90.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $8.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $478.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,611. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $479.35. The stock has a market cap of $194.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $449.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadcom by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

