Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of EVT opened at C$116.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$654.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34. Economic Investment Trust Limited has a 52 week low of C$81.99 and a 52 week high of C$117.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$111.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$102.30.
Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) Company Profile
