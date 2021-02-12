Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of EVT opened at C$116.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$654.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34. Economic Investment Trust Limited has a 52 week low of C$81.99 and a 52 week high of C$117.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$111.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$102.30.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

