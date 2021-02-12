Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
EVT opened at C$116.60 on Friday. Economic Investment Trust Limited has a one year low of C$81.99 and a one year high of C$117.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$111.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$102.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$654.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34.
Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) Company Profile
