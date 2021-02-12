Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

EVT opened at C$116.60 on Friday. Economic Investment Trust Limited has a one year low of C$81.99 and a one year high of C$117.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$111.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$102.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$654.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34.

Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

