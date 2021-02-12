Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the January 14th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EOI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,003. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $16.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

In other Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $58,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 28.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 145,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 124.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 67,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

