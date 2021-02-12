Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Shares Sold by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 41,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 227,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have commented on EV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.24.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $451.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

