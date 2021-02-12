easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESYJY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Peel Hunt began coverage on easyJet in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ESYJY opened at $10.66 on Monday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

