easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESYJY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Peel Hunt began coverage on easyJet in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ESYJY opened at $10.66 on Monday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

