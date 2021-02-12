Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the January 14th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastside Distilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of Eastside Distilling stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. Eastside Distilling has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.70.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 393.40% and a negative net margin of 88.25%. The business had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Eastside Distilling as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides gin under the brands of Big Bottom The Ninety One Gin, Big Bottom Navy Strength, Big Bottom Barrel Finished Gin, and Big Bottom London Dry Gin; rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Blanco Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia Reposado Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia AÃ±ejo Tequila, and AzuÃ±ia Black brands; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka, Portland Potato Vodka Â- Marionberry, and Portland Potato Vodka Â- Habanero brand names.

