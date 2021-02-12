Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Shares of NYSE ECC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 83,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,033. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. The company has a market cap of $273.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.19. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $15.17.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

