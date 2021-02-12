Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CFO Sells $3,632,590.08 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $3,632,590.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,618.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 516,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,246,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 138,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

