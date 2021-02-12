Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $228.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.91 and its 200-day moving average is $205.90. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $232.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.