Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 1,356 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 961,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

NYSE DSM opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.