Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFH. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Direxion Work From Home ETF alerts:

Shares of WFH stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.