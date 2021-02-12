Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 85,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,099,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 74,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.91 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.