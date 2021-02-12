Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Lam Research by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,281,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $572.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $585.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.88. The stock has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

