DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €43.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) received a €43.00 ($50.59) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.08 ($44.79).

ETR DWS opened at €35.70 ($41.99) on Wednesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a fifty-two week high of €39.99 ($47.05). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 14.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

