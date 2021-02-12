Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $45.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -762.87, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.86.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.