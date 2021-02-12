Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Dundee Securities reduced their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

