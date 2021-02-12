Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.00-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.21.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,620,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average is $89.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.