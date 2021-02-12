Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%.

DUK stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.43. 86,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,350. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.09. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.