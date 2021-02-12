Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%.

Shares of DCO stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $650.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,472,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $62,440.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,553.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,406 shares of company stock worth $172,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

