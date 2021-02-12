DTE Energy (DTE) to Release Earnings on Friday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DTE opened at $121.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.64 and its 200 day moving average is $120.77. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.53.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.