Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

DRVN stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. Driven Brands has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $34.50.

In related news, insider Kyle L. Marshall purchased 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $59,895.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $635,271.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza acquired 30,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,379.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

