DREP (DREP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.26 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, DREP has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a total market capitalization of $28.02 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00062875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.46 or 0.01096964 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00055181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.66 or 0.05709862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00027106 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00020072 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00034787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

DREP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

