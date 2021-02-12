Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Down 89.8% in January

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the January 14th total of 1,541,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,579.0 days.

DRETF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.24. 483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $27.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $27.50 to $25.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.75 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.04.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

