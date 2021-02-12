DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on DRDGOLD from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of DRD stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.90. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,500,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after buying an additional 2,355,507 shares during the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

