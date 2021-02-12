DragonVein (DVC) Market Capitalization Hits $5.60 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One DragonVein token can currently be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $600,260.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,338.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.60 or 0.01112409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.68 or 0.00466164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00035055 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004503 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

