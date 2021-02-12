Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 236.4% from the January 14th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities stock. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned 0.08% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $12.06. 488,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,928. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

