Dragonchain Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 169.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $60.07 million and $759,661.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00063990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $524.26 or 0.01097354 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00055326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,737.48 or 0.05729893 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00027266 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00020193 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00034725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain (DRGN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,219,772 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

