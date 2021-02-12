Doyle Wealth Management Sells 843 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 90,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 30,420 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 41,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 74,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.19. The company had a trading volume of 90,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,997. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average is $82.76.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

