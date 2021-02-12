Doyle Wealth Management Sells 4,142 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $50.91. 380,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,765,343. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $133.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

