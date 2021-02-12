Doyle Wealth Management Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 72.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after purchasing an additional 724,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,900,962,000 after buying an additional 403,026 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,298.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 185,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,772,000 after buying an additional 172,223 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,903,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 307,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,421,000 after acquiring an additional 88,567 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.71. 4,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,369. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.88. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.