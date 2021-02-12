Doyle Wealth Management Buys 830 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,886 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.46. 188,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,295,291. The firm has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

