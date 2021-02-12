DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the January 14th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 44,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DBL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,395. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $21.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.