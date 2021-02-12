Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stake Lifted by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter worth $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 7,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of DORM stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.