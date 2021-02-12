DOGEFI Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $61,345.00 (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, DOGEFI has traded 62.2% higher against the US dollar. One DOGEFI token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges. DOGEFI has a total market capitalization of $286,173.18 and approximately $61,345.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00061081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00286564 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00104396 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00079795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00091527 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00069092 BTC.

About DOGEFI

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI . The official website for DOGEFI is dogefi.army

Buying and Selling DOGEFI

DOGEFI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

