Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.08

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.08 and last traded at $104.64, with a volume of 55650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 268.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,658,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.