Digitalcoin Price Reaches $0.0053 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $195,386.58 and $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 103.7% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,071.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.64 or 0.03718716 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.70 or 0.00384218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $534.36 or 0.01111589 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.13 or 0.00466248 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.11 or 0.00418364 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.90 or 0.00303508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00025036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,954,256 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

