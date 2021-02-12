DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €16.50 by Berenberg Bank

DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) has been assigned a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.60 ($19.53).

Shares of ETR DIC opened at €15.44 ($18.16) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.92. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55. DIC Asset AG has a 12-month low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 12-month high of €17.40 ($20.47).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

