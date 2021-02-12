Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DLGNF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dialog Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser restated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of DLGNF opened at $79.05 on Thursday. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $81.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

