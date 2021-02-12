DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in DexCom by 107.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total transaction of $4,715,023.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total transaction of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,666 shares of company stock worth $31,527,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $410.20 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 169.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.78.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

