DeVault (DVT) Trading 84.8% Higher This Week

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, DeVault has traded 84.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. DeVault has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $5,463.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeVault alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007556 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009976 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000121 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DVT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 392,498,864 coins and its circulating supply is 363,651,763 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.